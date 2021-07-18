Sarojini Nagar's Export Market closed for 'grossly' violating Covid norms

The Export Market at Sarojini Nagar here will remain closed until further orders for "grossly" violating COVID-19 norms, according to an official order issued on Saturday.

The order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Vasant Vihar) Ankur Prakash Meshram said an inspection carried out by him at the market on Saturday found it "extremely crowded with COVID-19 norms being grossly violated and no social distancing being followed at all".

"...various directions have been issued from time to with regards to ensuring CAB in Sarojini Nagar Market, latest being CEO New DDMA minutes of meeting No.SDM/VV/2021/1935 dated 9th July 2021, and it has been found that market associations have not complied with these directions," the order read.

In order to prevent it from becoming a Covid super spreader, the Export Market at Sarojini Nagar shall remain closed from Sunday (July 18) till further orders, it noted.

was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30, following which the national capital saw a phased unlock process.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)