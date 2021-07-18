Sarojini Nagar's Export Market closed for 'grossly' violating Covid norms

-
ALSO READ
Order on Janpath market closure withdrawn after traders assure compliance
Delhi Metro shuts gates at some stations as city locks down over Covid-19
Bird Group executive director Ankur Bhatia passes away at 48
Bill to amend juvenile justice law introduced in Lok Sabha
'Ammonia levels in Yamuna rise again, to hit water supply in Delhi'
-
The Export Market at Sarojini Nagar here will remain closed until further orders for "grossly" violating COVID-19 norms, according to an official order issued on Saturday.
The order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Vasant Vihar) Ankur Prakash Meshram said an inspection carried out by him at the market on Saturday found it "extremely crowded with COVID-19 norms being grossly violated and no social distancing being followed at all".
"...various directions have been issued from time to with regards to ensuring CAB in Sarojini Nagar Market, latest being CEO New Delhi DDMA minutes of meeting No.SDM/VV/2021/1935 dated 9th July 2021, and it has been found that market associations have not complied with these directions," the order read.
In order to prevent it from becoming a Covid super spreader, the Export Market at Sarojini Nagar shall remain closed from Sunday (July 18) till further orders, it noted.
Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30, following which the national capital saw a phased unlock process.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU