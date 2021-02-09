Tourism ministry spent Rs 37 cr in 2019-20 to promote domestic tourism

-
ALSO READ
Tourism ministry urges Covid-19 insurance cover for foreign tourists
Kerala Tourism wins award for exemplary activities during Covid- 19
After hotels, banquet halls to be opened soon at half capacity: Tourism Min
Rural tourism projects underway in Bihar, Kerala: Tourism Minister
Tourism industry seeks reduction in GST rate, tax benefits to revive sector
-
The Ministry of Tourism has spent around Rs 37 crore in 2019-2020 to promote domestic tourism in the country, Union minister Prahlad Patel informed Parliament on Tuesday.
Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Patel said that while around Rs 63 crore was spent in 2018-2019, around Rs 25 crore was spent in 2017-2018 on promoting sites within the country.
These included campaigns through print media, television, online, radio, theatre and text messages, he said.
"The Ministry of Tourism obtains media plan and releases campaigns through the Bureau of Outreach Communication (BOC), Doordarshan and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).The campaigns are for all states of India and are not state-specific," the minister said.
In reply to another question, he said the ministry launched the 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative in January 2020 with the objective of creating awareness among the citizens about the rich heritage and culture of the country and to promote domestic tourism. This initiative is in line with the August 15, 2019 address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking every citizen to visit at least 15 destinations by the year 2022.
"Under this initiative, the ministry is carrying out promotional activities like webinars, online pledge and quiz programmes to generate awareness among the public about the country and its tourism destinations/products, including lesser known ones. 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative is being promoted extensively on social media and the website of the ministry and by domestic India tourism offices," Patel said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU