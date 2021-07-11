Assam reports 2,391 fresh Covid-19 cases, 24 more fatalities on Saturday

-
ALSO READ
Assam Assembly Polls: 38.08% voter turnout recorded till 1.10 pm, says EC
Assembly Elections 2021: Over 73% turnout in Assam till 5 pm, says EC
Assam election result 2021: BJP wins second term; suspense over CM post
What is mucormycosis, the deadly fungal infection among Covid patients
Nasa's Perseverance to UAE's Hope, why humans have eyes on harsh Mars
-
Assam on Saturday reported 24
more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 4,812, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.
The coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state mounted 5,32,084 as 2,391 more people tested positive for the infection, it said.
Assam now has 21,202 active cases.
At least 2,854 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,04,723, it said.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 94.86 per cent.
The 2,391 new cases, detected during the day, include 234 from Golaghat, 228 from Kamrup Metro, 206 from Jorhat and 141 from Sonitpur.
The fresh cases were detected from 1,33,308 tests conducted during the day with the daily positivity rate at 1.79 per cent.
Currently, the COVID death rate is at 0.90 per cent, and 1,347 coronavirus-positive patients have died in the state due to other ailments.
The state conducted 1,60,04,058 sample tests for COVID-19 so far.
Altogether, 79,05,337 people have been inoculated with 13,44,806 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU