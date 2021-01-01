Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, three fatalities

-
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,29,866 on Friday as 245 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,876, a health official said.
As many as 139 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 106 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.
Sambalpur registered the highest number of new cases at 35, followed by Sundergarh (34) and Angul (32), the official said.
The fresh fatalities were reported in Khurda, Cuttack and Nabarangpur districts, he said.
Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities, the official said.
The state now has 2,505 active coronavirus cases, while 3,25,432 people have recovered from the infection so far, he said.
Odisha has so far tested over 69.76 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 29,143 on Thursday, the official added.
