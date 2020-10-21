Assam reports 701 fresh Covid-19 cases, five additional fatalities

-
Assam's COVID-19 death toll
went up to 889 after five more persons succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, while 701 new cases took the tally to 2,02,774, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The state also reported the recovery of 1,664 coronavirus patients during the day, taking the number of cured people to 1,76,075. The recovery rate now is 86.83 per cent, he said.
Assam currently has 25,807 active cases while three patients had migrated out of the state.
"I am sorry to share information on demise of five COVID patients......Condolences," Sarma tweeted.
Of the fresh fatalities, two were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district and one each from Nagaon, Golaghat and Majuli, the minister said.
The current death rate in the state is 0.44 per cent.
The new 701 positive cases include 147 from Kamrup Metropolitan district.
The state tested 42,452 samples for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of such tests to 44,38,417, Sarma said.
Altogether 1,699 recovered patients have donated their plasma in the five plasma banks of the state.
