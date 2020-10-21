Covid-19: Chhattisgarh reports 2,360 fresh cases, 44 additional deaths

-
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count
rose to 1,67,639 on Wednesday after 2,360 people were found infected, while the number of people who have been recovered reached to 1,40,216, an official said.
Forty-four more deaths were recorded in the state, taking the toll to 1,628, he said.
A total of 399 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 1,453 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 25,795 active cases, the official said.
Raipur district reported 209 new cases, taking its total count to 39,674, including 530 deaths.
Raigarh district recorded 247 new cases, Janjgir- Champa 207, Bilaspur 152, Rajnandgaon 138, Korba 138, Durg 135, Surajpur 107, Dhamtari 106, Mahasamund 100 among other districts, he said.
"Of the latest fatalities, three each took place on Wednesday and Tuesday, while 38 had taken place earlier and they were added to the fatality tally on Wednesday," he added.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,67,639, new cases 2,360, death toll 1,628, recovered 1,40,216, active cases 25,795, people tested so far 15,93,041.
