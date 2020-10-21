Covid-19: Punjab registers 23 additional fatalities, 499 fresh cases

-
ALSO READ
Punjab allows free walk-in testing for Covid at govt hospitals, mobile vans
Punjab: Daily monitoring of Covid patients in home isolation from Friday
Ludhiana police sells Covid-19 care kits for asymptomatic patients
Tripura reports 134 new Covid-19 cases, state's tally rises to 29,327
Tripura reports 275 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's tally now at 27,308
-
The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 4,060 on Wednesday after 23 more people succumbed to the disease, while the tally reached 1,29,088 with 499 new cases, according to a medical bulletin.
Four deaths each were reported from Bathinda and Ludhiana, three each from Patiala and Amritsar, two from Jalandhar and one each from Faridkot, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Mohali and Sangrur, the bulletin said.
The places which reported new coronavirus cases include Jalandhar (83), Mohali (53), Amritsar (53) and Ludhiana (47).
There are 4,808 active cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin
A total of 562 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,20,220.
Thirty-one critical patients are on ventilator support, while 121 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
A total of 23,85,846 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU