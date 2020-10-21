Covid-19: Punjab registers 23 additional fatalities, 499 fresh cases

The COVID-19 death toll in rose to 4,060 on Wednesday after 23 more people succumbed to the disease, while the tally reached 1,29,088 with 499 new cases, according to a medical bulletin.

Four deaths each were reported from Bathinda and Ludhiana, three each from Patiala and Amritsar, two from Jalandhar and one each from Faridkot, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Mohali and Sangrur, the bulletin said.

The places which reported new cases include Jalandhar (83), Mohali (53), Amritsar (53) and Ludhiana (47).

There are 4,808 active cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin



A total of 562 patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,20,220.

Thirty-one critical patients are on ventilator support, while 121 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 23,85,846 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

