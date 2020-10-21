Ahmedabad's Covid-19 tally rises by 177, recoveries increase by 181

-
ALSO READ
Ahmedabad: Over 80% beds in designated private hospitals occupied
Coronavirus daily update: 172 new cases in Ahmedabad district, nine deaths
Ahmedabad coronavirus update: City's case count reaches 32,696; three die
Ahmedabad hospital fire: 25-year-old attendant saves 3 elderly patients
Hathras: 20,000 Ahmedabad sanitation workers abstain from work
-
Ahmedabad's count of
coronavirus patients increased to 40,743 after 177 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the state health department said.
Two fatalities during the day increased the COVID-19 toll in the district to 1,896, it said.
The number of recovered cases at 181 increased the total patients discharged from various hospitals to 35,387.
Ahmedabad city reported 165 new cases and 163 recoveries, while the rural parts reported 12 new cases and 18 recoveries.
As per the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Wednesday afternoon, there are 508 active cases in the city's north-west zone, the highest among the seven zones, followed by the west zone with 492 cases, and south-west zone with 486 cases.
Central zone continues to report the lowest number of 300 active cases, the AMC said.
Out of 1,830 deaths reported in the city, 1,303 have been reported in various government hospitals, including 713 in the civil hospital, the civic body said.
As many as 526 patients have died in private hospitals, and one in a government COVID care centre, it said.
The COVID-19 count in rural Ahmedabad rose to 2,815 with the addition of 12 new cases.
At the same time, 18 recoveries in this part of the district pushed the number of recovered cases to 2,709, achieving the recovery rate of 96 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU