Assam to change middlemen system causing loss to rice farmers: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that due to lack of proper procurement mechanism and committed efforts, majority of the paddy produced in the state is procured by middlemen depriving the farmers of fair price.
He said that the state government, in a bid to remove the middlemen system, has therefore decided to bring an end to such a situation so that farmers could be economically benefited.
In a bid to sensitise the farmers on the paddy procurement drive and to expedite the process, the Assam government would organise special 'Gaon Sabhas' across the state on January 16, he announced this while interacting with Deputy Commissioners, Circle Officers of the districts, agricultural officers through video conference from Janata Bhawan, the state government headquarters.
The Chief Minister said that due to dedicated efforts of the state government, Central and various other government agencies including Food Corporation of India, 10 lakh MT of paddy would be procured from farmers at minimum support price of Rs 1,940 per quintal.
He said that the state government has geared up to carry out the paddy procurement in a mission mode and has notified 194 paddy procurement centres in the state, out of which 166 have been already opened.
He also informed that realisation of the target of procurement would greatly benefit the farmers apart from infusing over Rs 2,000 crore into the state economy.
The Chief Minister directed formation of a standing committee with Principal Secretaries of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Agriculture, and Revenue Departments to guide the DCs and other officers and to sort out all issues relating to paddy procurement.
Underlining the need for massive awareness among farmers for the success of the initiative, the Chief Minister also urged the MPs and MLAs to take active part in the 'Gaon Sabhas' to turn the procurement drive into a major success.
While Food and And Civil Supplies Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan were present along with others at Janata Bhawan, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora joined the video conference from Golaghat.
