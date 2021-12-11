Farmers vacate Delhi borders after ending year-long anti-farm laws protests

-
ALSO READ
Farmers at Singhu border prepare to return to homes after year-long protest
Farmers' protest: Thousands gather at Delhi borders as agitation marks 1 yr
Farm laws: Samyukt Kisan Morcha meeting at Singhu border concludes
Singhu border: One more arrested in connection with lynching, says police
Singhu border lynching: 3 sent to police remand, 2 SITs conducting probe
-
After farmers suspended their agitation against the three farm laws, they have started vacating Delhi borders where they have been stationed for more than a year. They have dismantled their settlements, removed tarpaulins, tied bales of clothes and now are in the process of returning home.
The farmers will take out victory march to celebrate their success of repeal of the farm laws.
At the spot, farmers can be seen removing bamboo sticks used for erecting and tying tarpaulins and loading them in tractors. They hugged each other and bade good bye.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) decided to suspend their agitation after the government repealed the contentious laws and assured them to fulfill their rest of the demands.
Some elderly farmers were seen cleaning the place where they had set up tents. The roads are also being cleared of things to make it look like what it was before the agitation.
Hundreds of tractors are queued up at Delhi borders to take the farmers back home.
Before leaving, the farmers at Singhu border offered prayers and organised langar as well.
The farmers have decided to leave in a phased manner to avoid traffic snarls.
In a day or two, all roads will be cleared, and within a few days, they will be put through for traffic.
On December 13, farmer leaders will visit the Golden temple at Amritsar to offer prayers.
--IANS
msk/svn/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU