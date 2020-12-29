Assam working for equal development of all communities: CM Sonowal

-
ALSO READ
Anyone responsible for recruitment scam will not be spared: Assam CM
Assam CM suggests hydrological survey to tackle floods, erosion
63 members of 4 militant groups surrender in Assam before CM Sonowal
MHA calls meet to discuss key issues of Assam; Amit Shah to attend
Amit Shah discusses key issues related to Assam; Sonowal attends meet
-
Assam Chief Minister
Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said his government is working to ensure equal development of all communities in the state.
Sonowal, while speaking at the 73rd foundation day of the Assam Tea Tribes Students' Association (ATTSA), said that within three months of coming to power in the state, his government had organised 'Sahodor' programme with over 70 indigenous communities, setting a roadmap for launching welfare schemes for them.
He hoped that the steps taken by the BJP-led government will give a new dimension to the development of the tea tribe community.
Sonowal praised the ATTSA for spearheading a social empowerment narrative for the development of the community.
The democratic and non-violent role played by the students' body has strengthened the demographic mosaic of the state, he said.
He paid rich tributes to tea tribe leaders Simon Singh Horo and Santosh Kumar Topno, saying they played a major role in the state's growth.
Sonowal said that Assam Tea has become famous around the globe due to the hard work of the community.
He called upon MPs, MLAs and ministers from the community to take leading roles for the socio-economic upliftment of the community.
Congratulating three successful APSC aspirants from the community, he said that due to reforms, meritorious students from backward areas and under-privileged classes are securing jobs through the public service commission and days of nepotism are gone.
Sonowal said that because of his government's efforts, all the 126 MLAs discussed in the assembly the issues faced by the tea tribe community and put forward their solutions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU