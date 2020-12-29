Assam working for equal development of all communities: CM Sonowal

Chief Minister



on Monday said his government is working to ensure equal development of all communities in the state.

Sonowal, while speaking at the 73rd foundation day of the Tea Tribes Students' Association (ATTSA), said that within three months of coming to power in the state, his government had organised 'Sahodor' programme with over 70 indigenous communities, setting a roadmap for launching welfare schemes for them.

He hoped that the steps taken by the BJP-led government will give a new dimension to the development of the tea tribe community.

Sonowal praised the ATTSA for spearheading a social empowerment narrative for the development of the community.

The democratic and non-violent role played by the students' body has strengthened the demographic mosaic of the state, he said.

He paid rich tributes to tea tribe leaders Simon Singh Horo and Santosh Kumar Topno, saying they played a major role in the state's growth.

Sonowal said that Tea has become famous around the globe due to the hard work of the community.

He called upon MPs, MLAs and ministers from the community to take leading roles for the socio-economic upliftment of the community.

Congratulating three successful APSC aspirants from the community, he said that due to reforms, meritorious students from backward areas and under-privileged classes are securing jobs through the public service commission and days of nepotism are gone.

Sonowal said that because of his government's efforts, all the 126 MLAs discussed in the assembly the issues faced by the tea tribe community and put forward their solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)