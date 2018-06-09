Assassination threats to PM Modi worrisome, warns Raman Singh

Chief Minister on Saturday said the news on assassination threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "worrisome".

"The news of conspiracy against Prime Minister Modi that has come out in the open now is something worrisome, and all of us should think about the matter," he said.

The Pune Police on Friday intercepted an internal communication of Maoists highlighting plans of a 'Rajiv Gandhi-type' assassination of Prime Minister Modi.

The letter was seized from the residence of one of the five people arrested in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

"Modi-led Hindu fascism is bulldozing its way into the lives of indigenous Adivasis. In spite of big defeats like Bihar and West Bengal, Modi has successfully established BJP government in more than 15 states. If this pace continues, then it would mean immense trouble for the party... Comrade Kisan and few other senior comrades have proposed concrete steps to end Modi-raj," the letter read.

"We are thinking along the lines of another Rajiv Gandhi type incident," it added.



In the letter, it was also written that for Maoists, "defeating Hindu fascism has been our core agenda and a major concern for the party". The assassination plot's revelation has generated reactions across the political spectrum.