Business Standard

Assembly polls: Security stepped up ahead of counting day in Meghalaya

The Election Commission of India has set up 13 counting centres for the counting of votes for the Meghalaya assembly elections on March 2 and adequate security measures have been taken

Credit: Flickr/Soumyadeep Paul (Photo is licensed under CC BY 2.0)

The Election Commission of India has set up 13 counting centres for the counting of votes for the Meghalaya assembly elections on March 2 and adequate security measures have been taken across the state.

The security at all EVM strong rooms has been strengthened with up to three layers of security in place.

The voting for 59 assembly constituencies of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was held on February 27 and an 85.17 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

FR Kharkongor, Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya told ANI that, the counting of votes will be held on March 2 and all arrangements for counting have been made.

"We have set up 13 counting centres in all 12 districts and in one Sub-Division. 27 counting observers and 500 micro observers have been deployed for the counting of votes. We have made all arrangements," FR Kharkongor said.

In West Garo Hills district which has 11 assembly constituencies, the counting centre has been set up in the Dakopgre area and a large number of personnel have been deployed for the security of the EVM strong room.

Swapnil Tembe, Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills district told ANI that the counting halls are ready and the required security personnel are there.

"The people who will do the counting have already been trained. There is a standard protocol of ECI for security and three layers of security is there. Every counting hall, we have 10 tables and three people are against each table and there are 11 assembly constituencies in West Garo Hills district," Swapnil Tembe said.

He further said that they conducted scrutiny in the presence of observers, returning officers and agents of political parties and no issue was raised.

The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly polls will take place on Thursday along with Tripura and Nagaland.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 11:06 IST

