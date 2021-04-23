Asymptomatic Covid patients should avoid rushing to big hospitals: Official

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
If people who test positive for
COVID-19 are in case asymptomatic, they should avoid rushing immediately to big hospitals, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, G Prakash appealed to the public here on Friday.
When all positive people with no symptoms crowded big state-run facilities, it became hard for doctors to pay complete attention to patients who are in serious condition battling severe symptoms, he said.
Doctors were left with no time to concentrate on those who are serious and crowding deprived immediate, quality medical care to those who needed it the most, he said.
Hence, immediately rushing to large hospitals should be avoided, he told reporters here.
Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (Madras Medical College), Kilpauk, Stanley, Omandurar and ESIC are the five medical college hospitals in Chennai in the government sector.
Those with severe symptoms could visit such big hospitals and people with no symptoms could isolate themselves in their homes, the senior civic body official said.
About 80 to 85 per cent people who test positive for coronavirus here do not have routine symptoms including fever and there was no need to panic just because someone has tested positive for the virus, the top official said.
People with mild symptoms could visit one of the twelve screening centres in the city and they shall be assisted by Corporation health officials, he said.
In such centres, after examining patients and running requisite diagnostic tests, doctors would on need basis refer people to COVID care centres where they shall be under medical observation.
Out of 3,700 people who tested positive on Thursday, about 1,200 people were brought to screening centres and the rest were either sent to state-run or private hospitals.
Categorising and screening COVID-19 patients and avoiding immediately sending all positive people to hospitals would help reduce burden on doctors and also aid them focus on those who needed immediate attention, he said.
Private hospitals have also been directed by the government to allot 50 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients and admit only those who are in serious condition.
Others, people with no symptoms and those with mild symptoms should either be home-quarantined or sent to Covid care centres following screening.
Over the next about 30 days, COVID-19 cases are likely to increase and a 'peak' is expected by end-May, Prakash said quoting opinions of experts and bodies like the Indian Council of Medical Research.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU