At Delhi hospitals, shortage and a long wait for Covid-19 vaccine

When 35-year-old Pawan Pahadia registered for a dose of Covaxin at Fortis Hospital in South Delhi, he didn’t expect to go for the vaccination the following day without his wife and brother. “I’ve been trying for the past three days.

Luckily, I got a slot for myself but I was unable to book one for my family,” he says, adding, “I had promised my wife that we would take the vaccine together.” Recalling how his daughter started crying when she got to know that he was going for the vaccination without her mother, Pahadia says, “She is just 10 years ...