At least 67 BSF jawans test positive for Covid-19 till May 4; 41 from Delhi

A total of 67 have tested positive for Covid-19 till May 4, according to Border Security Force (BSF).

From Tripura, 13 more positive cases have been reported, out of which 10 are BSF personnel and the other 3 includes the wife of a jawan and two children.





As per BSF, from Delhi, there are a total of 41 positive cases and one is from Kolkata. One BSF personnel, while on leave, has also tested Covid-19 positive.

The number of cases in the country continued to rise on Monday with the total reaching 42,836. The total number of cases include 29,685 active cases, 11,762 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,389 deaths.