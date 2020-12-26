Atal Tunnel to remain closed for one hour today for maintenance work

-
ALSO READ
HP: Atal Tunnel to reduce distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km
Supplied 9,000 tonnes of steel for all-weather Atal Tunnel, says SAIL
In pictures: Himachal's Keylong area receives 8 inches of snowfall
Over a decade later, Rohtang Tunnel ready for opening next month
Rohtang tunnel expected to be inaugurated in Sept: Jai Ram Thakur
-
The Atal Tunnel in Rohtang will remain closed today from 11 am to 12 pm for the maintenance work, said the Lahaul Spiti Police.
The South Portal (SP) of Atal Tunnel is located at a distance of 25 km from Manali at an altitude of 3,060 metres, while the North Portal (NP) of the tunnel is located near village Teling, Sissu, in Lahaul Valley at an altitude of 3,071 metres.
The 9.02 km long tunnel, the longest highway tunnel in the world connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.
Earlier, the valley was cut off for about six months each year owing to heavy snowfall.
The tunnel reduces the road distance by 46 kilometres between Manali and Leh and the time by about four to five hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU