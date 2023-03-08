Attention must be paid to road conditions in border areas with China: HP CM

The road conditions in the border areas with China are not in good condition, and attention should be paid towards it, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said after his meeting with Defence Minister .

Talking to ANI after meeting on Tuesday, CM Sukhu said, "The border areas which are with China don't have good road conditions. Attention should be paid to our end as well. We have also requested railway lines should be built, necessary from a defence strategic viewpoint".

Attacking the alleged use of central institutions on the opposition, he said, "The ED and CBI are political weapons now, and they are not administrative units anymore. The job of these agencies is now to do promotion in poll-bound states by conducting raids".

He also objected to the questions being raised on the "patriotism" of Rahul Gandhi.

"For the last nine years, only questions are being raised about Rahul Gandhi. Whose grandmother has sacrificed for the unity of the country, whose father has sacrificed for the country. Can there be a greater patriot than him? These questions should be asked to those who question their patriotism," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Sukhu called upon Defence Minister in New Delhi.

In the meeting, he took up the matter of strengthening the network of roads in the border areas of the state and requested to expedite the construction of roads under the Border Roads Organization (BRO), a official release noted.

Chief Minister also discussed a range of other issues pertaining to the state and requested the Defence Minister for the centre's support and cooperation.

Quoting CM Sukhu the release stated, "Better road connectivity in border areas plays a vital role in the development and security of the nation." He added that roads are the premier modes of transport in the state and are also essential for agriculture, horticulture, tourism, healthcare and other sectors."

"The Defence Minister assured of all possible assistance to the state," the release added.

CM Sukhu on his visit to New Delhi was accompanied by Rural Development Minister, Anirudh Singh, OSD to CM at Delhi, Kuldeep Singh Banshtu and Resident Commissioner, Meera Mohanty accompanied the Chief Minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)