Aurangabad reports 406 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally now at 29,000

The COVID-19 tally has
reached 29,208 in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra with 406 new additions, an official release said on Wednesday.
The death toll mounted to 824 with 9 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday, it said, adding that the 406 cases were reported on Tuesday.
The count of recoveries went up to 22,422 after 211 patients were discharged, it said.
The district now has 5,962 active cases.
