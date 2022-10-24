JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: President, PM extend greetings to the nation on Diwali
PM Modi greets Indians on Diwali, wishes 'joy and well-being' to all
Ayodhya Deepotsav makes new world record by lighting over 1.5 mn diyas
Diwali an occasion to strengthen harmony, says President Droupadi Murmu
Over 24 prominent charitable institutions in India may face tax scrutiny
Guv seeks resignation of VCs of 9 varsities in Kerala by Monday morning
India's opioid fix: The growing drug menace, heroin seizures in India
'Sankalp Shakti' of Lord Ram will take India to new heights: PM Modi
Values inculcated by Lord Ram inspiration for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas':PM
Saudi PM Mohammad bin Salman likely to visit India next month: Reports
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Diwali an occasion to strengthen harmony, says President Droupadi Murmu
'It is teamwork', says VSSC director after Mark 3 satellite launch
Business Standard

Ayodhya Deepotsav makes new world record by lighting over 1.5 mn diyas

A new Guinness World Record for the 'largest display of oil lamps' was set when more than 15.76 lakh earthen lamps were lit at the 'Ram ki Paidi' during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya

Topics
Ayodhya | Diwali Celebration | festivals

ANI  General News 

People light earthen lamps on the banks of River Saryu during Deepotsav
People light earthen lamps during Deepotsav

A new Guinness World Record for the 'largest display of oil lamps' was set when more than 15.76 lakh earthen lamps were lit at the 'Ram ki Paidi' during the Yogi government's Deepotsav celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali.

The record was created in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thousands of devotees, general public, dignitaries witnessed this historic event.

The teachers and students of Awadh University, Ayodhya contributed largely to creating the record. Over 15.76 lakh earthen lamps were lit one by one with the chanting of 'Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram' as soon as the PM launched the festival.

As the representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records announced the establishment of the record, the entire city of Ayodhya echoed with the chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.' The Chief Minister received the certificate, and the Prime Minister congratulated him on the achievement.

It is noteworthy that as many as 1.71 lakh lamps were lit in 2017, the year Deepotsav started in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government. Since then the number is continuously increasing to 3.01 lakh in 2018, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020, and 9.41 lakh in 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ayodhya

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 07:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.