AYUSH minister Naik to be discharged from Goa hospital on Wednesday

Union AYUSH minister Shripad
Naik, who has been in a hospital in Goa since January 11 after an accident in which his wife and aide were killed, will be discharged on Wednesday.
A statement issued by Naik's office said he will be discharged from Goa Medical College and Hospital at 11:30am.
Naik's vehicle met with an accident while he and his wife and aide were returning from Karnataka on January 11.
