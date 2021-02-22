Delhi govt launches new skill centre for free training to 800 students

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday inaugurated the eighth World Class Skill Centre at the ITI Campus in Jail Road here to offer full-time, free skill training courses to 800 students.

Established in collaboration with the city-based charitable organisation Sun Foundation, the skill centre aims at upskilling and reskilling students, to gain rightful employment and cater to the demands of the market.

"It's our dream to provide education and skill to every child. World Class Skill Centre is an important step in that direction. Delhi students will get skilled and will contribute towards the nation's progress," Sisodia said.

As part of the initiative, the will offer full-time, free skill training courses for six months to 800 students.

Accredited by the Skill Development Agency, the courses are aligned with the Skills Qualification Framework, and the centre has been set up in accordance with international standards to train students for domestic and global demand, a statement from the deputy CM's office noted.

The centre has started off with 10 courses, including Electronics and Hardware, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Media and Entertainment, Furniture and Fittings and IT, for students of class 8-12, as well as for undergraduate students.

Soft skills and personality development will also be part of the curriculum that will be imparted in "state-of-the-art facilities" and "excellent placement opportunities" in professions like fashion designing, web developing, data entry operations, graphic designing.

Admissions to the courses have already started.

"Every year there are 2.5 lakh students who graduate from schools in Delhi. Around 50 per cent students get admitted in colleges and universities, and they are able to pursue higher education. What happens to the rest? plans to train all of them so that they can use their skills to achieve something in their lives, Sisodia said.

He added that their first centre that was set up in 2015 with the Singapore government saw rousing success with students from the centre securing much better placements compared to their counterparts in the Delhi University colleges.

"There was a clear demand about skills in the job market," he said, adding that the government aimed at setting up 25 such World Class Skill Centres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)