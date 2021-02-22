Karan Bilimoria, Indian-origin peer in the House of Lords and President of the Confederation of British Industry, has been appointed a Visiting Fellow at the University of Oxford.

Lord Bilimoria, 59, the founder of Cobra Beer, said he would work on championing the work of the centre, which is a research hub located within Oxford University's Sad Business School dedicated to understanding how the reputations of organisations are created, sustained, enhanced, destroyed and rehabilitated.

The work that the Centre for Corporate Reputation does around purpose and the value of social approval assets in business has global impact. I look forward to contributing to and championing this work as best as I can, said Bilimoria.

Rupert Younger, Director of the Centre for Corporate Reputation, said Visiting Fellows to the institution provide valuable insight and guidance into its research agenda, provide access to data and other sources of relevant information for the work, and also engage within the Master of Business Administration (MBA) curriculum.

Lord Bilimoria's leadership of the CBI (Confederation of British Industry), together with his expertise as a successful entrepreneur, will be a hugely valuable resource and we look forward to welcoming him to the School in person when we are able to do so, said Younger.

UK-based Bilimoria has prior connections with the University of Oxford, having been appointed a Bynum Tudor Fellow of Kellogg College in 2017.

The Bynum Tudor Fellowship is considered the highest honour the college can bestow, according to Kellogg College, with the latest appointment to the Fellowship being Prince Charles.

Bilimoria, Chairman of the Cobra Beer Partnership Limited a joint venture with Molson Coors, and Chairman of Molson Coors Cobra India, is an influential figure within the India- corridor as the Founding Chairman of the India Business Council and President of the President of the Council for International Students Affairs.

