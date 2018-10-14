Back in home amid #MeToo charges, M J Akbar says will issue statement later

Union minister M J Akbar, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by a number of women journalists, returned to New Delhi on Sunday from a foreign tour.

Replying to a volley of questions from reporters at the airport, the Minister of State for External Affairs said he would issue a statement later.

"There will be a statement later," he said.

Multiple women in the last few days have offered their accounts of alleged sexual harassment by Akbar when he was a journalist as the # swept social media, bringing to fore sordid tales of sexual harassment by influential men in different walks of lives.

There was an indication by the BJP that it is likely to take a clear stand on allegations of sexual harassment against Akbar once he explains his position upon his return.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party has maintained a studied silence on the matter so far, party sources have said the charges against him are serious, and his continuance as a minister is no longer guaranteed.

A final call will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sources said.