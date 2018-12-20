Bailable warrant issued against Gautam Gambhir in real estate fraud case

A Delhi court has issued a bailable warrant against retired Indian for non-appearance in connection with a case of cheating, misappropriation and conspiracy against real estate group Rudra Buildwell's project of which Gambhir was the brand ambassador.

He has to appear before the court on January 24, 2019.

In a complaint, the buyers have alleged that they have invested crores for booking a flat in an upcoming project at Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area in 2011 but the housing project did not start, adding Gambhir's name was projected as the brand ambassador by Rudra group.

As per reports, Gambhir was a director and brand ambassador in the joint project of and against which a case was registered in 2016 for allegedly duping people on the pretext of booking flats in the housing project.