Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir announces retirement from cricket

Former India opening batsman on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, saying his time to continue with the game was over.

The 37-year-old Delhi batsman announced his decision in a video post on his Twitter handle.

Gambhir played in 58 Tests between 2004 and 2016, scoring 4154 runs at an average of 41.95, with the help of nine hundreds and 22 fifties.

He also played in 147 ODIs between 2003 and 2013, besides featuring in 37 T20 Internationals.