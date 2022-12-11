Bamboo plantation drive to be launched in Maharashtra's Latur on Monday

-
A bamboo plantation campaign will be launched in the rural areas of Maharashtra's Latur district on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, an official said on Sunday.
The campaign will be kicked off in Ramwadi (Khurd) village of Renapur tehsil by the BJP's district unit chief and MLC Ramesh Karad in the presence of farmers' leader and former MLC Pasha Patel, the official said.
One lakh bamboo saplings will be planted as part of the campaign, he said.
First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 21:10 IST
