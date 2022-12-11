JUST IN
Bamboo plantation drive to be launched in Maharashtra's Latur on Monday
Bamboo plantation drive to be launched in Maharashtra's Latur on Monday

A bamboo plantation campaign will be launched in the rural areas of Maharashtra's Latur district on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, an official said on Sunday.

Topics
Maharashtra | Latur | Bamboo

Press Trust of India  |  Latur 

Bamboo Mission
Bamboo Mission

A bamboo plantation campaign will be launched in the rural areas of Maharashtra's Latur district on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, an official said on Sunday.

The campaign will be kicked off in Ramwadi (Khurd) village of Renapur tehsil by the BJP's district unit chief and MLC Ramesh Karad in the presence of farmers' leader and former MLC Pasha Patel, the official said.

One lakh bamboo saplings will be planted as part of the campaign, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 21:10 IST

