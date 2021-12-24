Bangkok cancels official new year events amid fear of Omicron

-
ALSO READ
Thai PM orders one month closure of worker camps in Bangkok due to Covid
Flooding threat hangs over Thai capital Bangkok lashed by monsoon rains
Effective strategy is to fully vaccinate population: V K Paul on Omicron
Omicron, Covid 3rd wave fear lead to spike in vaccination rate in Karnataka
Hong Kong extends travel restrictions, Australia reports 5 cases of Omicron
-
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced that it will cancel all of its new year countdown events due to potentially rapid spread of the Omicron strain of Covid-19.
According to Deputy Governor of Bangkok Kriangyos Sudlabha, all new year's eve activities including Buddhists chanting hosted by the BMA across all 50 districts will be cancelled, Xinhua news agency reported.
However, private events are still allowed as planned but each event must implement stricter measures against Covid-19 such as screening, cleaning and social distancing protocols, Kriangyos said.
All event attendees must present proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours, and organisers are required to prepare emergency quarantine areas at the venue in case any infections are found, he added.
As of December 22, more than 100 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in the country, with several others waiting for the confirmation result.
Thailand has temporarily suspended the registration for quarantine exemption for foreign visitors since December 22 in order to prevent the transmission of the new highly contagious variant.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU