Bangkok cancels official new year events amid fear of Omicron

The Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced that it will cancel all of its new year countdown events due to potentially rapid spread of the strain of Covid-19.

According to Deputy Governor of Kriangyos Sudlabha, all new year's eve activities including Buddhists chanting hosted by the BMA across all 50 districts will be cancelled, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, private events are still allowed as planned but each event must implement stricter measures against Covid-19 such as screening, cleaning and social distancing protocols, Kriangyos said.

All event attendees must present proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours, and organisers are required to prepare emergency quarantine areas at the venue in case any infections are found, he added.

As of December 22, more than 100 cases of the variant have been reported in the country, with several others waiting for the confirmation result.

