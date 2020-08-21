Bangladeshi 'resident' of Mumbai caught by BSF near border in West Bengal

A Bangladeshi woman, who claimed



to have been living in for 20 years, was apprehended near the international border in West Bengal's Nadia district after she crossed over from the neighbouring country with the help of traffickers, a BSF official said on Friday.

The woman was caught in Hazarakhal area on Thursday, he said.

During interrogation, the woman admitted that she is from Jessore district in Bangladesh, the BSF official said.

"The woman claimed that she has been staying with her husband in for the last 20 years. She works as a housemaid there and has been visiting her relatives in at least once a year illegally with the help of traffickers," he said.

Several Indian identity cards were recovered from her possession, the BSF official said.

"An Aadhaar card, a voter identity of address and a PAN card in her name were seized from the woman," he said.

The border guards of the Hazarakhal outpost spotted three persons near the international border. They caught the woman, while two suspected traffickers fled from the spot taking advantage of the darkness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)