BCCI disrespected India by continuing with Chinese sponsor for IPL: SJM

Shocked over the BCCI's decision to continue with the Chinese sponsors for the IPL, the RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) on Monday said people should consider boycotting the T-20 cricket league.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council have shown utter disrespect to the Indian soldiers killed by Chinese troops with its decision to hold the cricket league with its Chinese sponsors, SJM's co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said in a statement.

"At a time when the country is striving hard to make our economy free from Chinese dominance in the markets, the government is making all efforts to keep China out of our markets, this act of the IPL Governing Council is an aberration to the nation's mood," Mahajan said.

He added that people should consider boycotting the cricket league.

Mahajan also urged the IPL organisers and the to rethink about their decision to allow Chinese companies to sponsor the cricket league, while asserting that nothing is above the country's security and dignity.

The IPL Governing Council decided on Sunday not to cut off its links with Chinese companies, which are the tournament's major sponsors. VIVO, a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer, is the title sponsor of the T-20 cricket league.

VIVO has paid over Rs 2,000 crore to the BCCI, the owners of the IPL, for a five-year deal.



