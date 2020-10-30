BCG vaccine can help elderly fight against Covid-19, says ICMR study

-
ALSO READ
BCG vaccine protects old people from respiratory infections: Report
BCG vaccine safe, does not lead to increased risk of Covid-19: Scientists
Tamil Nadu to start administering BCG vaccine to the elderly on pilot basis
Nasal vaccine prevents coronavirus infection in mice, says new study
Potential Covid-19 vaccines not affected by recent mutations: Report
-
The Bacille Calmette-Guerin or BCG vaccine, originally made against tuberculosis, may help in the management of Covid-19, especially in the elderly, says a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The BCG vaccination is known to induce innate immune memory, which confers protection against several infections, the study uploaded as preprint at medRxiv, reported.
"We investigated the impact of BCG vaccination on the frequencies of T cell, B cell, monocyte and dendritic cell subsets," the study researchers from ICMR wrote.
"We also investigated total antibody levels in a group of healthy elderly individuals (age 60-80 years) at one month post vaccination as part of our clinical study to examine the effect of BCG on Covid-19," they added.
The results showed that BCG vaccination induces enhanced innate and adaptive immunity in elderly individuals which may prove beneficial against the coronavirus.
"Finally, BCG vaccination resulted in elevated levels of all antibody isotypes," the researchers wrote.
"BCG vaccination was associated with enhanced innate and adaptive memory cell subsets, as well as total antibody levels in elderly individuals," they concluded.
Earlier in October, as part of a large-scale global trial, scientists in Britain launched a study to test if the widely-used BCG vaccine could help protect people against Covid-19.
A study published in the journal 'Cell Reports Medicine', also revealed that the BCG vaccine has a general stimulating effect on the immune system and is, therefore, effective against Covid-19.
--IANS
bu/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU