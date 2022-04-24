Free and fair press strengthens rule of law, says Vice President Naidu

M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday stressed that a strong and vibrant democracy cannot survive without a free, unfettered and fearless press.

Suggesting that India needs a robust, independent and vibrant media to strengthen the roots of democracy, he also cautioned against the erosion of values in the media.

Addressing a gathering on Sunday at the Bangalore Press Club to mark the Club's 50th anniversary year, the observed that a free and fair press complements an independent judiciary when it comes to strengthening the constitutional rule of law.

Highlighting that news must not be tempered with views, he advised media persons never to compromise on facts and to always present them without fear or favour.

Expressing concern over the steep decline in journalistic standards over the years, Naidu said that the recent rise of social media has only muddied the waters further.

"Today, we find news constantly fused with opinion. So much so that sometimes one tends to feel that neither newspapers nor television channels give an accurate picture of some events," he added. He suggested that the Parliament and the government look into the matter of fake news on social media and come up with an effective and reliable way to deal with it.

Drawing attention to biased news presentation and agenda-driven coverage of events, the said that the practitioners of such journalism are doing a grave disservice to their profession because authenticity and credibility form the cornerstone of journalism.

Expressing his concern over falling standards of public discourse, Naidu sought that political parties self-regulate themselves by adopting a code of conduct for their members in legislatures and in public life. He advised public representatives to refrain from making personal attacks on their political adversaries. He also called for a relook at the anti-defection Law to address any shortcomings.

Stressing that members should debate, discuss and decide in a meaningful way in the legislatures, the Vice President said the media should highlight constructive speeches in Parliament and legislatures instead of disruptions. He cautioned against sensationalising news and giving undue attention to disruptors in the Parliament and legislatures.

--IANS

pvn/sks

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)