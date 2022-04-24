Punjab CM to see 'Delhi model' of education, health services tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
Bhagwant Mann has surrendered his powers to Delhi CM: Sukhbir Badal
Bhagwant Mann is AAP's chief minister candidate for Punjab assembly polls
Punjab govt committed to stop 'brain drain,' says CM Bhagwant Mann
Bhagwant Mann likely to announce 300 units of free electricity for Punjab
1st Punjab Cabinet meeting today, decisions to fulfill poll plank: Report
-
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his senior officers will visit health institutes and schools in the national capital on Monday to learn the "Delhi model" and replicate it in the state, an official said.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), before coming to power, had promised to improve the condition of schools and hospitals in Punjab.
In a bid to revamp the existing health and education infrastructure across the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will undertake a whirlwind tour of the premier health and schools in the national capital on Monday, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said here on Sunday.
He will be accompanied by a battery of senior officers from both school education, and health and family welfare departments, to take inputs in the two crucial sectors directly attributable to human development, the spokesperson said.
Mann will visit Dr Ambedkar Institute of Excellence at Kalkaji, followed by Mohalla clinics at Greater Kailash, Chirag Enclave and Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya.
The Punjab chief minister and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will jointly inaugurate a new swimming pool in the school, he said.
Mann will then visit Rajiv Gandhi Hospital at Dilshad Garden and inspect the health facilities there.
A few memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the government of Delhi on imparting quality health and education facilities in Punjab are likely to be inked, the spokesperson mentioned.
The AAP-led government in Punjab had earlier faced flak from the opposition after Kejriwal had held a meeting with senior officers from Punjab.
While Mann had said that he had sent the officers to the capital for training, the opposition parties had charged that his government was being run through remote control from Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU