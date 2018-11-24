Be cautious while clicking selfies on Signature Bridge, appeals Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind appealed to the people in the city to be cautious while clicking a selfie and not drive at a high speed on the newly-opened

The chief minister made the request as three people have died in accident on the bridge in the last two days.

"I am extremely concerned about the accidents on It is the pride of Delhi. It is my appeal to all the people, especially the youth, to be careful while clicking on the and not drive vehicles at a high speed. Your life is precious to the country and for your parents," tweeted.

A 24-year-old man was killed and his cousin injured after their motorcycle skidded and hit a road divider on the Signature Bridge Saturday, a day after two medical students died in a crash there.

On Friday morning, the two students on a bike were killed after ramming into a divider and falling from 30 feet.

With two accidents in two days and reports of people scaling its boundaries to take selfies, the Signature Bridge has been in the limelight since its inauguration by on November 4.