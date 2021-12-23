Covid-19 pandemic: Punjab records 52 fresh cases, one more death

-
With 52 fresh cases, Punjab's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 6,04,058, according to a medical bulletin issued on Wednesday.
With one more Covid-related fatality, the death toll due to the viral disease in the state has gone up to 16,635, including a death that was not reported earlier.
Patiala reported eight fresh cases of the infection, followed by seven in Ludhiana.
The number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 305.
Thirty-seven more people have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,87,118 in the state, according to the bulletin.
Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh has reported five COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,731.
The death toll due to the disease stands at 1,078 with no Covid-related fatality reported in the city in a 24-hour period.
The number of active cases in Chandigarh is 99, while that of recoveries is 64,554.
