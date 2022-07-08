Bengal adds 2,889 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more die in last 24 hours

reported 2,889 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 20,42,831, as the upward graph of new infections continues in the state, an official bulletin said on Thursday.

The also mounted to 21,233 after three more fatalities were registered since Wednesday, it said.

The state had logged 2,352 single-day infections on Wednesday.

now has 16,546 active cases, while 20,05,052 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas topped the list of new cases at 834, while the metropolis recorded 314 infections, it said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 8.74 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, 15,416 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

