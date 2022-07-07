358 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, zero deaths; active tally at 3,455

Maharashtra's district has reported 358 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection tally to 7,30,427, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 3,455 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,909, and the recovery count has reached 7,14,704, the official added.

