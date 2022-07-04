Mumbai reports 43% drop in new Covid cases at 431; active tally at 7,040

-
ALSO READ
Solara Active Pharma tanks 20%, hits 52-week low on weak Q3 results
Jabra Elite 7 Active review: Quality ANC and some real punchy sound
Maha logs 50% drop in new Covid cases at 1,515; active tally below 22k
Maharashtra logs highest Covid-19 count in 3 months; active tally at 3,475
Maharashtra daily Covid case count crosses 500-mark, highest since March 5
-
Mumbai on Monday logged 431 new coronavirus cases, 43.36 per cent less than the previous day, and two more deaths linked to the infection, the city civic body said.
With these additions, the overall COVID-19 tally in the metropolis jumped to 1,115,473, while the death toll increased to 19,619, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin. Mumbai's daily cases went down for the fifth consecutive day. The metropolis has logged 330 less COVID-19 cases as compared to the previous day when the tally was 761 besides three fatalities. Since the beginning of July, Mumbai has been witnessing less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, indicating the recent surge in infections, which started around mid-May, has ebbed. Also, 1,060 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total count to 10,88,814 and leaving Mumbai with 7,040 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said. The cumulative count of tests done so far increased to 1,75,69,917 with the addition of 9,052 new tests, it said. Significantly, Mumbai's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, dipped below 5 per cent to stand at 4.76 per cent. As per the bulletin, the growth of COVID-19 cases dipped to 0.97 per cent between June 27-July 3, while the case doubling rate improved to 686 days. The city's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98 per cent. As per the BMC, 377 of the 431 new patients were asymptomatic, while 54 with symptoms were hospitalized and 11 of them were put on oxygen support. Out of 24,831 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients in the metropolis,
445 are currently occupied, while 49 patients are on oxygen support, the bulletin added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU