Maha logs 50% drop in new Covid cases at 1,515; active tally below 22k

on Monday reported 1,515 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 50 per cent less compared to the previous day, and three more deaths linked to the infection, taking the overall tally to 79,86,811 and the toll to 1,47,943, said the state health department.

The state logged a drop of 1,447 cases as compared to Sunday when the daily tally was 2,962. Similarly, the number of coronavirus-linked fatalities dipped to three from six the previous day. Mumbai reported 431 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the department in a bulletin. The bulletin said 2,062 more patients recovered from the infection during the day, pushing up their cumulative count to 78,16,933 and leaving the state with 21,935 active cases. Of the 21,935 active COVID-19 cases, the highest - 7,040 - were in Mumbai, followed by 5,221 in Pune district and 4,605 in Thane district.

Maharashtra's recovery rate stood at 97.87 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.85 per cent. As per the department, out of the 1,515 new cases, the highest - 810 - were from the Mumbai administrative circle - that includes the metropolis and its satellite towns - followed by Pune (459), Nashik (89), Nagpur (62), Akola (46), Latur (17), Aurangabad (16) and Kolhapur (16), among other circles. Among the three fresh deaths caused by the respiratory illness, two took place in Mumbai city and one in Ratnagiri, said the bulletin. With 23,701 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in rose to 8,21,42,847, it said. Maharashtra's case positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 6.39 per cent. figures of are as follows: Positive cases 79,86,811; fresh cases 1,515; death toll 1,47,943; recoveries 78,16,933; active cases 21,935; total tests 8,21,42,847.

