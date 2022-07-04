India achieves complete vaccination of 90% of adult population: Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday informed that 90 per cent of India's adult population has been fully vaccinated with both vaccine doses against Covid-19.

Calling the occasion an extraordinary feat, he tweeted, "What an extraordinary feat! With PM @NarendraModi Ji's mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas, India achieves complete vaccination of 90 per cent of its adult population. Way to go!

We will win the battle against the pandemic together!"

In the age group of 18-44 years, a total of 55,83,57,087 first doses and 50,22,61,478 second doses have been administered so far. The number of precaution doses administered in this group stands at 32,40,839, as per the report.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.98 crore (1,97,98,21,197) as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Monday. This has been achieved through 2,58,55,578 sessions.

So far, more than 3.69 crore adolescents have also been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 16,135 new cases of Covid-19 infection along with 24 deaths due in the past 24 hours. An increase of 2,153 cases has also been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in the same period.

The total active cases of Covid infection have risen to 1,13,864, the data showed.

--IANS

