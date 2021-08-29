Bengal logs 650 new coronavirus infections, six fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,47,548 on Sunday as 650 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 18,423, a health bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of new cases at 88, followed by Kolkata (87) and South 24 Parganas (59).

Two fresh fatalities were recorded in Hooghly, and one each in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Nadia and Kalimpong districts, it said.

The state now has 9,070 active cases, while 15,20,055 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 683 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate improved to 98.22 per cent.

West Bengal has tested over 1.69 crore samples for COVID-19 to date, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.58 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)