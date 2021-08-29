Uttar Pradesh reports 2 more Covid fatalities, 14 new infections

-
With two fresh COVID-19 deaths reported from the state, the toll due to the viral disease in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,818 as the total cases of infection touched 17,09,248 with 14 new ones.
One death each occurred in Mathura and Allahabad, the UP government said in a statement on Sunday.
Of the 14 new COVID-19 cases, Lucknow and Varanasi reported two each.
In the past 24 hours, 37 Covid patients recovered from the disease and were discharged, taking the total number of cured patients so far in the state to 16,86,165.
The total count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 265, the statement said.
In the past 24 hours, more than 2.19 lakh samples were tested in the state, while over 7.19 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, the statement said.
