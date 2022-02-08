Bengal logs 736 new Covid-19 cases and 32 more deaths; fatality rate 1.04%

-
ALSO READ
Bengal govt holds meeting on jute crisis; 2 more mills shut operations
West Bengal BJP slams EC's decision to hold Bhabanipur by-poll
'Like Nandigram, BJP will win Bhabanipur also', says Shahnawaz Hussain
SC asks WB Speaker to decide on Mukul Roy's disqualification expeditiously
Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 4,969 fresh cases, 34 deaths
-
West Bengal on Tuesday reported 736 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 20,07,249, the health department said in its bulletin.
Thirty-two more people died of the infection including nine in Paschim Bardhaman, five in the city and four in North 24 Parganas which raised the toll to 20,884, the bulletin said
At least 1,559 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,70,356.
The discharge rate stood at 98.16 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.04 per cent.
The positivity rate slipped from 2.59 per cent on Monday to 1.87 per cent, the bulletin said.
Bengal currently has 16,009 active cases 855 less than the previous day.
As many as 2,35,50,222 samples have been tested in the state, including 39,347 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU