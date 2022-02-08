Mumbai reports fewer than 500 Covid cases for 2nd straight day, one death

-
ALSO READ
Tripura civic body elections begin amid accusations of violence
Maharashtra: 60 employees of BEST test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai
BMC officials to call quarantined passengers 5 times a day, send doctors
Covid-19 situation under control in Mumbai, no reason to panic: BMC to HC
Covid-19: BMC bans social gatherings, celebrations on New Year's Eve
-
Mumbai reported 447 new COVID-19 cases and only one fresh fatality on Tuesday, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.
The tally of infections jumped to 10,52,176 and death toll to 16,667. Mumbai logged fewer than 500 cases on the second day in a row. A day before, the city had reported 356 cases and five fatalities. Mumbai on Tuesday also registered the lowest number of fatalities since January 2 this year when no death on account of the pandemic had been recorded in the city.
The city's positivity rate is 1.29 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 34,543 COVID-19 tests, nearly 5,000 fewer than the previous day, were carried out in the city, raising the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,56,13,824.
With 798 more patients being discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases rose to 10,27,891. The city's rate of recovery is 98 per cent, as per the bulletin. The caseload doubling rate improved to 808 days, while the overall growth rate of cases for the period between February 1 to 7 was 0.09 per cent.
Significantly, the number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped below 5,000. Presently, Mumbai has 4,783 active COVID-19 patients. Around 85 per cent or 385 out of 447 new patients were asymptomatic. In the last 24 hours, only 64 patients were hospitalized and 19 of them were put on oxygen support. Also, only 1,336 of the total 37,018 beds reserved for coronavirus patients are occupied in the city.
Two buildings in the city are sealed due to high number of active patients.
On January 7, 2022, Mumbai had reported its highest-ever 20,971 cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU