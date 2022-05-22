Bengal reports 32 fresh Covid cases, zero deaths in last 24 hours

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally went up to 20,19,058 after 32 more people tested positive for the virus, the health department said on Saturday.

The state had registered 42 new cases on Friday.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,203 as no death was reported due to the disease during the day.

Altogether 38 patients recovered from the infection on Saturday, taking the number of cured people to 19,97,477, the department said in a bulletin.

currently has 377 active cases.

Since Friday, the state tested 12,775 samples for Covid-19 taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 25,228,004, the bulletin added.

