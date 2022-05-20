Mumbai sees 213 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally reaches 1,144

on Friday reported 213 COVID-19 cases, a slight dip from the 223 witnessed a day earlier, taking the tally to 10,62,476, while the remained unchanged at 19,566, a civic official said.

The recovery count rose by 155 to touch 10,41,766, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,144, he said.

Of the 213 new cases, only nine required hospitalisation, including one needing oxygen support, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Only 37 of the 24,510 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied, he added.

With 8,701 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests carried out here went up to 1,70,50,957, he said.

BMC data showed that the caseload doubling time was now 4,693 days, the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between May 13 and 19 stood at 0.014 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98 per cent.

had reported a record 20,971 cases on January 7 this year, while the highest number of deaths, at 90, was witnessed on May 1 last year.

