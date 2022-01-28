'Bengaluru among 10 southern cities exceeding WHO air quality guidelines'

-
ALSO READ
What will Silicon Valley learn from Holmes' conviction?
Second largest in AI talent pool, Bengaluru ranked fifth in the world
Bengaluru girl missing for 2 months, parents suspect 'shamanism' connection
3 dead, 4 injured in blast at Bengaluru firecracker godown
4 Indian-Americans to be in Biden's advisory commission on Asian-Americans
-
The latest report by Greenpeace India, analyzing the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)'s data from ten major cities of Southern India revealed that average pollution levels in the cities far exceed the latest World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. The analysis is a much-needed reminder that air pollution is a public health crisis that is not confined to cities only in Northern India.
Air pollution data from ten cities - Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Mangalore, Puducherry, Coimbatore, and Mysore - were selected and analyzed based on the availability of data, population, and monitoring station networks. It was found that despite pandemic-induced lockdowns and subsequent reduction in economic activities, the annual average values of PM2.5 and PM10 exceeded WHO revised standards by many folds.
Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Mangalore, and Amaravati saw annual PM2.5 levels exceed WHO guidelines of 5 ug/m3 by 6 to 7 times. While in Mysuru, Kochi, Chennai, and Pondicherry, PM2.5 levels exceeded the guidelines by 4 to 5 times.
In comparison, while annual PM10 levels in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad exceeded the prescribed WHO guidelines of 15 ug/m3 by six to seven times, Bengaluru, Mangalore, Amaravati, Chennai, and Kochi recorded data that exceeded the limit by 3 to 4 times. Mysore, Coimbatore, and Pondicherry recorded PM10 data that exceeded the WHO guidelines for safe air by 2 to 3 times.
The primary contributors to worsening the air quality are fossil fuel-powered infrastructural development, industries, transport, waste burning, and construction activity. Chronic exposure to air pollution increases the likelihood of asthma, low birth weight, depression, schizophrenia, diabetes, stroke, lung cancer and can cause premature deaths.
Commenting on the analysis, Avinash Chanchal, Campaign Manager, Greenpeace India said, "The data shows that lockdown is not a solution to air pollution. Relatively lesser economic activity and vehicles are also putting us in a dangerous position. We have to prioritize the immediate shift to clean energy and clean transport to stop more damage. If we look at Bengaluru's PM10 data, the annual average in most stations is exceeding not only WHO guidelines but NAAQS levels too."
Chanchal also highlighted, "Making our urban transport networks accessible and sustainable can play a major role in combating India's urban air pollution crisis. The majority of the population in these cities is already using public transport or sustainable ways of transportation. But the infrastructural focus is still on private vehicles. Efforts and lifestyle of the masses must be appreciated and encouraged as they are contributing to making our cities sustainable."
Terming the citizenry using public transport as 'Heroes', Chanchal added, "The pollution control boards must realize that no level of air pollution is safe and even the long term exposure of lower level of concentrations of air pollution can severely impact human health. Thus, the CPCB must revise the current national ambient air quality standards for all pollutants based on WHO's proposed interim target and gradually achieve the revised standards."
Greenpeace India's Power The Pedal campaign is working with low-wage women laborers in Bengaluru and Delhi with the aim of building cycling communities that will act as agents of change. Our first 500 bicycles are being delivered in the first phase.
Honamma, a 38-year-old garment factory laborer from the IT capital said that she feels proud she is part of the solution to her city's pollution problems. "I am proud that since I am cycling I am not adding to the problem. But there are not enough facilities for cyclists. We don't have enough cycle tracks and are constantly exposed to a lot of pollution from other vehicles. So if we have a separate lane then it will be better. There are parking facilities for motorists, we need such facilities for cyclists as well. If we want to change then we have to ensure such facilities are provided.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU