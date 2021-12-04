Bengaluru: Random testing for 2% passengers from not 'at risk' nations

-
ALSO READ
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Covid LIVE: Made template for new vaccine against Omicron, says Pfizer CEO
New coronavirus variant Omicron reported confirmed in 10 US states
Vaccination is critical: Mysteries of omicron could take weeks to untangle
Will classic defensive bets outperform the markets?
-
In line with the fresh norms following the Omicron variant scare, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Saturday said two per cent of the passengers coming from countries, which are not in the 'at risk' category, will undergo random testing on arrival at the airport.
In a tweet, the BIAL, which manages the airport, said, "As per the international travel guidelines, 2% of the passengers coming from countries that are not in the 'at-risk' list shall undergo random testing at the Airport on arrival. The cost of random testing of such passengers will be borne by BIAL."
Amid the Omicron variant scare, the Government of India issued a new set of guidelines on November 30.
It said that travellers from countries excluding those countries at risk will be allowed to leave the airport and should self-monitor their health for 14 days post arrival.
A sub-section or two per cent of the total flight passengers should undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival.
The two per cent of such travellers in each flight should be identified by the concerned airlines, preferably from different countries, and such travellers should be escorted by the airlines or Ministry of Civil Aviation to testing area on arrival.
The cost of testing of such travellers shall be borne by the travellers identified for random testing themselves.
The Government of India has also made a self-declaration mandatory for the passengers before scheduled travel including 14 days of travel details.
Passengers originating or transiting from 'at risk' countries should be informed by the airlines that they will undergo post arrival testing, quarantine if found infected, stringent isolation protocols if tested positive, the GOI order said.
It added that the passengers found symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU