'Beyond Dharma': Wendy Doniger on spirit of dissent in ancient Hindu texts

Eminent Indologist Wendy Doniger’s latest book was published by Yale University Press earlier this year and its title was Against Dharma: Dissent in the Ancient Indian Sciences of Sex and Politics. It has now been published in India by Speaking Tiger.

But the title has been changed to Beyond Dharma: Dissent in the Ancient Indian Sciences of Sex and Politics. This is a significant change. The point to note here is that the phrase “beyond dharma” may include the connotation implicit in “against dharma”, but “against dharma” is extremely ...