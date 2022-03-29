Bharat Bandh: Kerala govt issues 'dies-non' order hours after HC directive

-
ALSO READ
Banks to buses: How trade unions' Bharat Bandh strike is working out
PSU bank employees go on two-day strike; services hit at many places
Maharashtra invokes MESMA barring power cos' employees from joining strike
LIVE: Nearly 5,000 people killed in siege of Ukraine's Mariupol, says mayor
Nationwide trade unions' strike affects work at state-owned banks
-
Hours after the Kerala High Court directed the Left administration in the state to take steps to prevent its employees from abstaining from duty as part of the two-day nationwide strike, the government on Monday issued a 'dies-non' order.
Chief Secretary V P Joy, in an order, said the "unauthorised absence of employees participating in the strike will be treated as dies-non", under Rule 14 A of Part 1 of Kerala Service Rules.
As per Rule 14 (A) of Part I of Kerala Service Rules, the period of unauthorised absence of an officer on account of participation in a strike shall be treated as dies-non (no work, no pay).
The order also said no leave of any kind will be granted to government employees unless there is sickness of the individual or relatives like wife, children, father and mother.
The order also said the district collectors, heads of departments, district police chiefs, etc. will take action to "give protection to those not on strike and to ensure unhindered access to government offices and institutions" and to avoid overcrowding in front of the gates of the offices.
The government order noted that the High Court has declared the ongoing strike as illegal and directed the government to prevent employees from engaging in strikes.
The High Court has directed the LDF government to prevent its employees from abstaining from duty as part of the two-day nationwide strike. The court said government servants should not engage in any concerted or organised slowdown of work.
A Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly directed the state to also issue orders enabling the operation of vehicles so that employees can report for duty.
The strike -- on March 28 and 29 -- has been called by the joint platform of central trade unions against "the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies" of the central government.
The first day of the hartal was near total in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU